On New Year’s Day, buy better at Brass Tack Mercantile’s new location at 311 Ocean Ave

Melissa Kanarek, owner of Brass Tack Mercantile, says that if one’s New Year’s resolution is “buy less, buy better,” the door to her relocated store conveniently opens on Jan 1. Known for home goods that combine utility and beauty as well as vintage clothing and furniture, the new spot offers triple the space and inventory at 311 Ocean Ave.

Kanarek, who is making the move with the help of business partner Kristin Winter, set her store apart by seeking out local artisans in her travels around the globe.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Brass Tack Mercantile opens in new location on Jan 1

Kanarek’s training in the art of couture upholstery brought an interest and appreciation for the time, care and skill that goes into specialty goods. “What I love is that each piece has a story to tell,” she says.

Brass Tack’s current neighborhood places the store adjacent to Laguna Supply and catty-corner to Gorjana, making the corner of Ocean Ave and Beach St an even more engaging destination.

The store is open from10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mon-Sat, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sun. For more information, call (949) 715-0310or visit Brass Tack’s Instagram page at www.instagram.com/brass_tack.