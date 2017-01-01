The Boom Boom Room puts on her party shoes for New Year’s Eve, with special guest Endora

Written by DIANE ARMITAGE

The Boom is Back! The Boom Boom Room will be re-opening for one night only, but it’s an important one - New Year’s Eve.

Thanks to concerted efforts between the City of Laguna Beach and restaurateurs that include Mark DePalma (of historical Mark’s fame), the Boom is dressing herself up for a serious party on Dec 31.

Doors open at 8 p.m. with a $40 cover that includes tray-passed hors d’oeuvres and bites provided by Catering By Marks. A full bar will also be in play with premium and top-shelf brands for $10 drink tickets.

Help Mark DePalma plan for food and drink with your formal RSVP at www.LBbest.com/boomisback.

Throughout the evening, Boom Boom patrons can dance the night away with LA’s DJ Andrew Blunk, and stay for party favors and a bubbly toast at midnight to usher in the New Year.

Even favorite stage performers from years past will be converging, including national favorite Drag Queen Endora.

Submitted photo

Endora!

The Boom will remain open until 2 a.m., before she kicks off her party shoes and goes silent once again.

Housed inside The Coast Inn, one of the city’s three oldest hotels, the Boom Boom Room was an international icon, attracting an LGBT crowd of locals and travelers.

The Boom was friendly to anyone and everyone, and many a night would see as many “straight” people in the lively bar as gays. It was a safe haven for all.

“I’m not sure who’s going to be at the door this New Year’s Eve,” says Mark DePalma. “But, whoever shows up is going to be welcomed in usual, exuberant Boom Boom Room style.”

RSVP at www.LBbest.com/Boomisback and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/1740166806058143.

