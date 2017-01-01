Print | Email

The aliens are coming! The aliens are coming!

Photo by Whitney Winefordner

Click on photo for a larger image

This is probably the most epic of all the reader pics that Stu News received showing the SpaceX launch last week – it looks as though the silhouetted girls are greeting aliens from outer space

Reader Mary Jo Winefordner explains: “My daughter, Whitney, and her friends love taking photos at the beach. She really has a great eye, so she›s usually the one behind the camera.

“Anyway, just as she shot her friends jumping/dancing, the SpaceX satellite launch appeared above them. While it looks as if they’re celebrating the launch, in truth, they ran for cover just after, thinking it was a bomb!  Such is the world we live in!”

