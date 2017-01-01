The aliens are coming! The aliens are coming!

Photo by Whitney Winefordner

This is probably the most epic of all the reader pics that Stu News received showing the SpaceX launch last week – it looks as though the silhouetted girls are greeting aliens from outer space

Reader Mary Jo Winefordner explains: “My daughter, Whitney, and her friends love taking photos at the beach. She really has a great eye, so she›s usually the one behind the camera.

“Anyway, just as she shot her friends jumping/dancing, the SpaceX satellite launch appeared above them. While it looks as if they’re celebrating the launch, in truth, they ran for cover just after, thinking it was a bomb! Such is the world we live in!”