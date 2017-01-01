Print | Email

Ten Boys Who Care “stood out to [Disney] as one of the best in the country” and receive $500 grant 

YSA and The Walt Disney Company have awarded the Ten Boys Who Care a $500 Grant for 2017. 

Ten Boys Who Care, a group of LBHS boys, began raising money in 7th grade for their Good Sportsmanship Scholarship awarded annually at LBHS.  Last year, they had an opportunity to help the athletics department of a Santa Ana High School by gifting them $500 to be sure all kids get to play.

 This grant will do the same. 

Sam Reynolds, one of the Ten Boys, applied to YSA & Disney at the end of last summer with the goal of repeating their $500 gift to Godinez High School’s Athletics. 

 “We heard that some students at other schools have financial problems limiting their ability to play high school sports,” explained Reynolds.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

 Blake Pivaroff, Zack Bonnin, Lynn Gregory (LBHSSF), Sam Reynolds,  Mason Lebby, Ayrton Garcia, Sam Kluver

After weeks of waiting, Sam opened his email this week and found this note:

Dear Sam, Congratulations! YSA and The Walt Disney Company are thrilled to let you know that you’ve been selected to receive a $500 2017 Disney Be Inspired Grant. We received an overwhelming number of wonderful applications, and your project, Every kid should play. Sponsored by Ten Boys Who Care stood out to us as one of the best in the country.

It thrills the boys to know their fifth year of scholarship efforts at LBHS will be expanded for a 2nd year of giving to other student athletes in need. I thought “Every Kid Should Play” was a great idea for the Disney grant, explains Sam Reynolds.  How great that Disney and Youth Service America thought so too!

