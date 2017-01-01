Shanti Orange County receives $1,500 from the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

Shanti Orange County has been awarded a grant of $1,500 from The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) in partnership with Macy’s. The grant will be used for the Mental Health Program; which is a unique vehicle to provide mental health services to South Orange County’s HIV/AIDS community.

Shanti Orange County is honored to be recognized for its unique work in the community.

Click on photo for a larger image

Ric Uggen and Larry Ricci flank outgoing executive director of Shanti OC, Janet Kasman, on World AIDS Day earlier this month

“The work that Shanti Orange County does to help people affected by HIV/AIDS is impressive, and very much aligned with Elizabeth Taylor’s passionate commitment to the cause,” said Joel Goldman, Managing Director of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. “ETAF and our partners at Macy’s are thrilled to present Shanti Orange County with these funds to help further our shared mission.”

Through their Cause Marketing Program, Macy’s recognizes their responsibility to the community and their concern for the needs of their neighbors. They are proud to partner with ETAF and have contributed to this grant.

Shanti OC was founded in Laguna Beach.