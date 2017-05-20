Remembering Stu

As we reach the end of the year, Shaena and Lynette feel particularly fortunate to work with each other, bringing complementary skills to the table, debating how to serve up the best possible issues, and having fun in the process – and we are grateful to Stu for helping to make that happen.

Though we both miss Stu every day, we feel comforted by the fact that our entire team has remained in the fold with us and that, as he wanted, we continue to publish a paper twice a week, giving voice to the community. We strive in each edition to ensure it has the life of Laguna at its heart.

So many tributes poured in In May that it is impossible to rerun all of them – but we are republishing Stu’s obituary here, with one of Scott’s, and one of Mary’s favorite photos.

He will never be forgotten.

--Shaena, Publisher

--Lynette, Editor

Obituary

Stu Saffer

June 20, 1942 – May 20, 2017

Laguna Beach’s Stu Saffer, respected journalist and founder of Stu News Laguna, mentor to many, community stalwart, baseball fanatic, and 2016 Citizen of the Year, passed away on Saturday May 20, 2017, after complications following a surgical procedure that he and his doctors had hoped would improve his health. For years, Stu had battled a progressive disease that affected his lungs.

Stu’s daughter Jackie Miller and his dear friend and business partner, Shaena Stabler, were at his side when he passed peacefully.

Police files, City news, nonprofit, sports and school events, and the achievements of Lagunans young, old and in-between – not to mention controversial viewpoints of all stripes – all found a place in Stu News Laguna, his and Shaena’s digital celebration of the town he adored.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Stu on Patriot’s Day, scooting down the streets of Laguna, flags flying

Stu Saffer was born in 1942 in Washington, DC and grew up in Middleburg in rural Virginia. His father died when Stu was just 11 years old. Stu always commented how his father, the town’s doctor, used to forgive the debts of those in the community who could not pay for healthcare. These were the values that guided Stu throughout his life: kindness, loyalty, and the importance of giving back to the community. He often told the story of attending his late beloved brother Doc’s funeral, where a relative told him that he was “just like his dad and his brother.” To Stu, that was the highest compliment he could be paid.

A gifted hitter, Stu won a baseball scholarship to the University of Virginia, but due to family circumstances, he was unable to accept the offer. Instead he studied radio broadcasting and advertising sales at night at what is now George Mason University, and by day, to support himself and a young wife and child, he held down two jobs, one as a mailman and the other coaching baseball at a junior college.

Over the years, his passion for journalism grew and he was offered a job with the HoustonChronicle, but once again fate intervened in the shape of an older brother’s plea that Stu work with him in sales in California.

After that, Stu became a semiconductor sales engineer for Teledyne with Orange County as his territory.

Somewhere along the way, he sold everything “from swimming pools to leather-bound Great Books of the Western World.”

Stu was proud that, after attending law school, he successfully passed the California Bar Exam. Later in his multi-faceted career, he founded a highly successful mortgage brokerage, Churchill Financial, which at one point had more than 100 employees.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Friends and family gather at Riddle Field to celebrate Stu’s life

He also hosted a sports radio show in Orange County, where he showed off his encyclopedic baseball knowledge and became enmeshed in the Orange County sports world.

Stu coached Little League teams in Laguna for many years. It was his enthusiasm for Little League and his deep involvement in community sports that first made him a town fixture. He was the Laguna Little League commissioner from 1995-1996 and received the Rhoads Martin Award in 1999.

During these years, Stu’s continuing passion for journalism rather than business led him to ask the editor of Laguna’s Coastline News, Jerry Ledbetter, if he could write a column for the paper. Jerry said no, but offered him the job of beat reporter, which Stu undertook with typical gusto. In 1998, Jerry offered Stu the paper, which he bought with the help of a silent partner.

In 2002, the paper was sold to the Times.

Stu decided to start a new local paper, the Independent. The Indy quickly became the town’s top news source with Stu at its helm until 2008, when his partner decided to sell. Stu walked away.

But, never daunted, Stu created what is known in the news business as a “hyper-local online newspaper” in theform of Stu News Laguna, which he modeled after USA Today. The new format proved successful, especially after Shaena Stabler became his business partner, handling the advertising and marketing side of the business. Not ten days after their meeting at a coffee shop (he had met her briefly a year earlier while she was raising money to help Haiti after the earthquake), he and Shaena became partners, a move he always talked about with the greatest joy.

“Best decision I ever made,” he would say.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Shaena delivers a eulogy at Stu’s memorial service

In 2016, Stu and Shaena expanded their news model to Newport Beach, partnering with Tom and Lana Johnson on Stu News Newport.

As noted by Charles Quilter, in his description of Stu Saffer, Citizen of the Year:

“Stu’s goal has been to ‘make the town smaller’ by following a policy of not taking sides, editorializing, publishing puffery, or censoring letters except for those that are outright personal attacks. By dedicating himself to providing the community with reliably objective and timely news of Laguna Beach that is available literally worldwide, Stu Saffer has made a significant and valuable contribution to us all.”

Stu leaves behind his daughter, Jackie Miller, of Naples, California, and her sons J.R., 19, Charlie, 16, John, 14, and Peter, 14; Brandon Leahy, of San Francisco, with whom he had a close father-son like relationship; his daughter, Laura Law, of Atlanta, Georgia, and her children Katherine Law, 28, and Will Law, 25; as well as his sister, Claudia Young, of Middleburg, Virginia; and grandsons Ryan Lipert, 33, and Michael Lipert, 28, from his pre-deceased daughter. He was pre-deceased by his two brothers, Tom and Thornton “Doc” Saffer, and his daughter, Liz Lipert, of Capistrano Beach, who passed away five years ago.