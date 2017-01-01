City Manager’s Updates

Caltrans – Overhead Warning Sign Emergency Replacement -Beginning Mon, Jan 15, Caltrans will mobilize to remove and replace a failing overhead sign structure located on North Coast Highway, approximately 2000 feet south of the El Morro Elementary School entrance. Work will be conducted on weekdays between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Intermittent closures of the shoulder and/or outside travel lane can be expected through March 30. One northbound lane will be maintained for travel and southbound lanes will not be affected during this period. For more detailed project information, contact Oussama Issa, Caltrans Assistant Resident Engineer, at (949) 279-8821.

Transit Holiday Schedule – Late Service on New Years’ Eve - On New Years’ Eve, no need to drive to your festivities, trolleys will be running late so we can take you! Trolleys will be following a modified schedule for the New Years’ Holiday: Sunday, Dec 31 – 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. Monday, Jan 1 – No Service. For detailed schedule information visit: www.lagunabeachcity.net/trolley

Holiday Trash Collection and Tree Recycling - For the weeks Dec 25 & Jan 1, residential and commercial trash collection will be delayed by one day. Waste Management will collect and recycle holiday trees on the regular collection days at no charge through Tues, Jan 16. Please visit the city’s website www.lagunabeachcity.net/recycling for more information.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Community and Susi Q Center

Community and Susi Q Center Closed - The Community & Susi Q Center will be closed through Sunday, Jan 7, for annual building maintenance. No classes or programs will be held during this time. However, Community Services staff will be available Jan 2-4, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Dec 29 and Jan 6, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Community Center to assist with class registrations, wedding permits, professional photo permits, etc.

Holiday Street Sweeping Schedule - On New Year’s Day, Monday Jan 1, street sweeping and parking enforcement will only occur in commercial areas. For more information, contact Deputy Director of Public Works, Dale Schuck at (949) 497-0735.

Field Maintenance and Closures - Riddle Field is currently closed until Jan 29, and Alta Laguna Field is now closed until Jan 8, for annual maintenance and turf renovations. Questions, please call Alexis Braun, Senior Recreation Supervisor at (949) 497-0762.