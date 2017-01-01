Laguna Beach Live! Looking back to 2017, and looking forward to jazzing it up in the new year

An abundance of Jazz overtook the town during the past year. Laguna Beach Live! presented some spectacular events during 2017. In Nov, Live! at the Museum featured Artisan Guitar Ensemble for an amazing evening of chamber music in their monthly music series, a collaboration with the Laguna Art Museum. The trio also visited the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club earlier in the day.

The appearance of the trio made a strong impact on the young audience. Boys & Girls Club staff member Caitlin Reller reports, “The positive change I have noticed with members as a result of participating with Laguna Live is their ability to be in a moment with peers enjoying music and also responding to the music with drawings and paintings. I have also observed their ability to respect performers is improved by asking questions, listening during the performance, and showing admiration to the performers.”

Laguna Beach Music Festival hosted a home salon in anticipation of its annual festival in Feb. Featured artist, Elizabeth Zharoff, has been described by the press as “a powerhouse of sound…whose glorious high notes defy imagination.”

In Dec, Live! presented Quarteto Nuevo, a unique and lively world/classical/jazz quartet at LAM, thanks to funding from the Assistance League of Laguna Beach, City of LB, Applied Medical, and Laguna Live! Members, the group, also performed at the Boys & Girls Club in the afternoon at no charge.

And now, looking ahead, Laguna Beach Live! offers yet another year of amazing Jazz programs. One of the premier events will be the 2018 Laguna Beach Music Festival, which takes place from Feb 7-11. It’s a multi-day celebration, featuring outstanding concerts at the intimate Laguna Playhouse, dynamic community engagement programs, and the exciting Festival Prelude opening party, which features Grammy-nominated tenor Nicholas Phan as guest artistic director.

Jazz Wednesdays Winter Series kicks off Jan 17 with Mark Towns Latin Jazz, featuring Diana Purim, daughter of Brazilian Jazz legends Flora Purim and Airto Moreira.

Mark Towns appears on Jan 17

Mark is one of the world’s leading exponents of guitar-based instrumental Afro-Cuban Jazz, composing and performing music which blurs the lines between Latin Jazz, Flamenco Jazz, Salsa, Funk and Fusion.

The series continues every two weeks through April 11.

The following is a schedule of upcoming events: Jan 31, Straight Ahead Jazz with legendary Rickey Woodard Quintet; Feb 14, Valentine’s Day Piano Jazz with Grammy-Award winning pianist Bill Cunliffe Trio with special guest vocalist; Feb 28, Iconic Jazz, an All-Star Tribute to Dizzy and Ella feat with vocalist Maiya Sykes and Trumpeter Bijon Watson; March 14, Modern Jazz featuring acclaimed saxophonist Tom Luer’s Project Popular; March 28, Guitar Jazz with the critically acclaimed New West Guitar Group, April 11, Modern Jazz with internationally-renowned Pianist Josh Nelson presenting “The Sky Remains.”

On Jan 8, at 7 p.m., Music Insights, The Song Goes On: From Art Song to Broadway and Beyond. This event will feature dialogue and demonstration by John Mangum, president and artistic director of the Philharmonic Society and Chelsea Chaves, Pacific Chorale Soprano. It will be held at a private home in LB. Tuition is $30. Due to limited seating, call or email if attending: 949-715-9713.

For tickets to Jazz events, go to https://lagunabeachlive.tix.com/