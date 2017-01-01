McGillivray Freeman film, America’s Musical Journey, will premiere in February

MacGillivray Freeman Films will release America’s Musical Journey, a 3D giant-screen film that celebrates the rich, cultural diversity of America as seen through the story of its music, on IMAX and giant screen theatres on Feb 16.

America’s Musical Journey follows Grammy Award®-nominated singer and songwriter Aloe Blacc as he traces the roots of America’s music and follows the footsteps of Louis Armstrong through the colorful locales and cultures where America’s music was born.

Moving through the nation’s most iconic cityscapes, from New Orleans and New York City to Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Miami and beyond, the film captures the essence of American creativity and explores a musical heritage shaped by a collision of cultures coming together from all over the world.

Greg McGillivray introduces one of his films in 2015

“In America’s Musical Journey we tell the fascinating story of why America, in a relatively short span of time, became the cradle of so many electrifying new forms of music, from jazz and the blues to gospel, soul, country and rock and roll,” says director Greg MacGillivray.

“We explore how our nation’s mingling of cultures sparked unique creative changes in our musical tapestry, starting with music brought from West Africa by slaves to Louis Armstrong’s improvisational jazz to the rock and roll cultural revolution inspired by Elvis to the hip hop explosion of today.”

At a recent educator symposium hosted by MacGillivray Freeman Films and Discovery Place, museum educators embraced the film and applauded the opportunity it gives them to start a conversation in their communities about diversity, immigration, history, music and how these relate to science.

“America’s Musical Journey is the perfect film to help educators connect curriculum dots across subject matter,” says Susan Borland, Education Manager at the Challenger Learning Center in Tallahassee, Florida. “It weaves history, music, science, culture and technology in a way that will be helpful in any classroom

“The story of America is the story of immigrants—and the story of music in America is intrinsically linked to that notion,” says Aloe Blacc. “From the spiritual songs born from slave fields to the blues sound that followed—to jazz, soul music, gospel and everything in between—these different styles from different communities have come together to create this incredibly rich, shared musical heritage.”

America’s Musical Journey will debut at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum world premiere on Feb 15 and will be released globally in IMAX and giant screen theatres starting Feb 16.

The trailer can be viewed at www.americasmusicaljourney.com.