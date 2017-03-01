2017: Our Year in Laguna in Review

By SHAENA STABLER

2017. Wow, what a year. Some might even call it a watershed year for our community. From drones and public smoking bans by Council, to the America First rally and counter-protests which drew thousands to Main Beach in August, to our current Accessory Dwelling Unit and Short Term Lodging ordinances being challenged (and don’t forget the Historic Preservation Ordinance being debated too, which affects so many homeowners in Laguna), to the hotly-debated Park Plaza and future undergrounding bond(s)…it’s been quite a year in Laguna.

2017 was also a year of profound loss, as some of the “great trees” in our community passed away – our own Founder Stu Saffer (whom I miss every hour of every day), No Square Theatre champion and avid mountain climber Lloyd Charton, Laguna’s dear friend and poet extraordinaire John Gardiner, and long-time Sawdust artist and philanthropist Dennis Junka…among many others.

Stu Saffer & John Gardiner

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

We will always remember: Stu Saffer, Lloyd Charton, John Gardiner, and Dennis Junka

Yet, still, despite the wild headlines (see below for our “Top Five headlines by readership” this year), there were so many positive, uplifting stories to come about too. It’s these stories that are the heart of our community, and which make up 99 percent of Stu News Laguna’s pages.

Included in the 99 percent are our Laguna Life & People features, which tell the inspiring stories of our neighbors, our community heroes. There were so many beautifully-written LL&P features this year by our talented writers (52 profiles to be exact!), but these five generated the most traffic and shares per our Google Analytics reports:

1. John Gardiner: The poet, performer and perfectionist at the heart of Laguna’s literary life

Story by Marrie Stone, Photos by Mary Hurlbut

2. Anneliese Schimmelpfennig, founder of Anneliese Schools: A belief, hard-earned, in things that endure

Story by Marrie Stone, Photos by Mary Hurlbut

3. Diana Neff: She loves to live, work, and play to the fullest at her Glennwood House home

Story by Dianne Russell, Photos by Mary Hurlbut

4. Kelly Boyd: Part of a remarkable Laguna legacy

Story by Samantha Washer, Photos by Mary Hurlbut

5. Planes, pickup trucks and a pickle jar: A history that led Dr. Jorge Rubal to CEO at the Community Clinic

Story by Marrie Stone, Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Our “Top Five most shared stories (not including LL&P features)” this year were:

1. Dennis McTighe’s weather column from 1/3/17: NOAA sees possibility of huge atmospheric river aimed at us

2. Heidi Miller will donate a kidney, because, she says, “Saving a life? It doesn’t get any better than that”

Story by Lynette Brasfield

3. A pedestrian plaza is proposed for Lower Park Avenue

Story by Barbara Diamond

4. Santi Galera, former LBHS student, signs professional soccer contract with famous Brazilian club

5. Canyon properties to change hands, not direction

Story by Barbara Diamond

And our “Top five most shared Dining features” were:

1. SLICE: It’s pizza on a whole other level

Story and photos by Maggi Henrikson

2. Modern Comfort: Reunion Kitchen is North Laguna’s no-longer-hidden gem – and it’s the “House of Yes”

Story by Marrie Stone, Photos by Jeffrey Rovner

3. At 242 Café Fusion, artful sushi pleases the senses

Story by Dianne Russell, Photos by Lynette Brasfield

4. Come home to The Kitchen in The Canyon, where “generous helping” takes on a whole new meaning

Story and photos by Laura Buckle

5. Ti Amo by Il Barone: Love is in the air…along with the fragrance of unique and delicious dishes

Story and photos by Lynette Brasfield

On the news side, our “Top five headlines by readership” this year were:

1. Laguna prepares for “alt-right” rally and counterprotests (our coverage reached over 150,000 people between all our channels)

Photo by Scott Brashier

Thousands of protesters and counter-protesters descended on Main Beach in August; Laguna Beach Police and its partner agencies helped keep the peace and our community safe

2. Laguna doctor sentenced in deadly crash

3. Laguna woman defrauds $1.5 million from local businesses

4. Hotel Laguna will shut its doors in December; lawsuit filed against Merritt Farms (www.stunewslaguna.com/archives/front-page-archive/27026-hotel-laguna-will-close-its-doors-110717)

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The future of Hotel Laguna, Laguna’s oldest hotel, is unknown after landowner Merritt Farms did not renew its lease with Andersen Hotels; an active lawsuit currently looms in the courts

5. Community rallies around Kollock family after tragic death of their five-week-old baby girl, Catalina Raine (link to GoFundMe: www.gofundme.com/kollockfamily)

And still, there were the photos – such amazing photos. These three below were our “Top three by likes and shares on social media”

Photo by Douglas Cross

Photo by Janelle Hilton

Photo by Mark Porterfield

At the end of the day, I am left feeling so much love and gratitude. That I am lucky enough to call this my home, and you all my family. That you have embraced us as your local news source, and allowed me to continue waking up every morning doing something that I love so much.

I am blessed with such an incredible team too, without whom none of this would be possible – our Editor Lynette Brasfield (my co-captain!); our Webmaster Michael Sterling; our Associate Editor Dianne Russell; our writers Barbara Diamond, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Suzie Harrison, Laura Buckle, Diane Armitage, Allison Rael, Cameron Gillespie, and Alexis Amaradio; our photographers Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier; Stacia Stabler for managing our Instagram page; and our designer Katie Ford.

Here’s to another amazing year as a community ahead – 2018 is going to be the best yet!

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Thank you, Laguna, for inspiring me every day.