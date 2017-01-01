Carolyn Bent works as lead florist supervisor on a winning float, Donate Life, at the Rose Parade

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The “Donate Life” float in the Rose Bowl Parade is the latest in Carolyn Bent’s long history of handiwork on New Year’s Day.

Bent was the lead florist supervisor for the float. She began work on Dec 27 and didn’t quit until New Year’s Eve, when she finally made it back home for the first time in five long, long days.

She started work on Sunday at 7 a.m. and didn’t leave until 12 a.m. In all, the five days she spent on the 2018 float included one other 17 hour shift and three 12-15-hour days – a total of 57 hours, many of which included working on a scaffold 15 feet in the air.

It was worth the time, Bent said. “Yes, I am crazy, and not afraid of heights!”

Click on photo for a larger image

The Donate Life float at the Rose Parade won the Theme prize for the most outstanding presentation of the 2018 theme, Making a Difference

“The float is designed to create awareness of organ donations,” said Bent. “Organ recipients rode on the float. Donors walked alongside.”

Bent began her association with the parade in 1978, volunteering for the 1979 parade. That is also when she met Tom Bent, whom she married and supported throughout his medical career and directorship of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic.

“Tom’s parents were the owners of the largest float company in the world,” said Bent. “I owned a florist shop in Glendale.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

One of the floral arrangements created by Carolyn. “I made the arrangement on the corner, along with placing each of the tropical flowers in the background of the photo,” she says. “Lots of work, but way fun!”

She was a first-time volunteer that year. The Bents eventually sold their company and she now works for Paradiso Floats.

Work is the operative word.

“Last year, I walked nine miles in one day and I didn’t leave the building,” said Bent.

Closer to home, Bent lends her talents to the Laguna Beach Garden Club, designing and decorating the group’s entry in the Patriots Day Parade.

Editor’s Note: Interestingly, the Patriots Day Parade has chosen Heidi Miller (owner of Tight Assets) as Laguna’s Citizen of the Year 2018, honoring her life-saving donation of a kidney to Bruce W. Cook.