Conservancy welcomes 2018 with Jan 8 dinner: Speakers will discuss Aliso Creek challenges

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy will kick off 2018 on Jan. 8 at Tivoli Too with guest speakers Hallie Jones and Derek Ostensen.

Jones is the executive director of the Laguna Canyon Foundation, hired away from Heal the Bay in Santa Monica.

Ostensen is a past president of the foundation and the project manager of the effort to eradicate the invasive arundo from the Aliso Creek ecosysterm. Both are Laguna Beach natives.

They will update dinner guests on the foundation activities and on the collaborative efforts to restore and protect the creek.

[According to LCC’s press release, the Army Corps of Engineers has proposed a $100 million project with significant implications for Aliso Creek and regional wilderness. The project proposes to remove several miles of sensitive habitat within Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, as well as armor large segments of the creek, and dispose of 300,000 cubic yards of excavated material near public trails.

A coalition of community groups, including Laguna Canyon Foundation, has coordinated a response to the draft Environmental Impact Report released in October, which will be discussed.]

The New Year will bring a change for the first time in 28 years in the dues and dinner prices. Both will be increased to $15. Dues are due this month.

Monthly meetings are open to the public for $20. Reservations are required for all and must be made by the Saturday before the dinner---no exceptions. Payment may be made at the door.

To make reservations, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 1(949) 235-8277. Leave your name, phone number and number of reservations requested. Spelling the names will help accuracy on pre-printed name tags.

Holders of reservations who cannot attend the dinner are requested to notify the conservancy.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a no-host bar. Dinner is served at 6:35 p.m.