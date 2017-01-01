Feeling in the pink? LB Democratic Club offers bus rides to the 2018 Women’s March in Santa Ana

Photos by Joel Goldstein

Time to don those pink-eared beanies – buses have been organized by the Laguna Beach Democratic Club to enable locals to attend the Women’s March 2018 in downtown Santa Ana on Sat Jan 20. The buses are luxury coaches. Tickets are first come, first serve and are expected to go fast.

Click on photo for a larger image

Women’s March, Santa Ana, 2017: Do over, not comb over…

Last year’s Women’s March in Laguna Beach registered upwards of 3,000 supporters with an estimated 1,000 plus attending the rally. A reported 8,000-plus people marched in Santa Ana.

Key organizer of the Laguna march, Cindy Obrand, said at the time, “This local effort grew through word of mouth, with more than 3,000 registering,” Obrand said. She said participants were proud to stand in solidarity with their sisters in Washington DC and around the nation.

Democratic Club President Gary LeFebvre said of the March, “The 2017 Women’s March was truly historic. And it is only the beginning. Democrats need to be vigilant to protect our long fought rights from the new Administration intent on turning back the clock.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Every age and gender marched in the Women’s March last year in Santa Ana

The buses start loading at 7:30 a.m., and depart from the Laguna Beach High School parking lot at 8 a.m. sharp. The March will begin at 9 a.m.

Buses leave the Women’s March at 12:30 p.m., arrives back at LBHS at 1:30 p.m.

Those who sign up for a 2018 annual membership ($25 value) to the Laguna Beach Democratic Club will receive a $5 discount on the Women’s March bus.

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC) is dedicated to supporting the election of Democratic candidates on local, state and national levels.

For more information visit www.lagunabeachdemocraticclub.com and http://www.facebook.com/lbdcpage.

This event will take place on Sat, Jan 20.