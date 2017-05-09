Guest column

Laguna witnessed an exceptional year in LGBTQ life: Looking back, looking forward

Written by CHRIS TEBBUTT

2017 has been an extraordinary year for LGBTQ people in Laguna Beach. Developed for the purpose of seeing the local LGBTQ community reflected, honored and celebrated, the LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Committee was formed with community leaders from the Chamber of Commerce, Visit Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Unified School District, Laguna Beach Seniors and the Susi Q Center, among other committed residents and business owners.

Council chambers is packed and full of joy as LGBT Heritage Month is proclaimed

On May 9, 2017, witnessed by a room full of emotion and immense pride, Mayor Toni Iseman and fellow City Council members proclaimed the month of June (forevermore!) as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Heritage Month in Laguna Beach.

Police Chief Laura Farinella was recognized as Community Grand Marshall in the OC Pride Parade. Laguna Beach was also represented by marchers and floats from Main Street Bar & Cabaret, Club Q Laguna and Laguna Beach Seniors, and Laguna Beach HIV Advisory Committee.

Members of the Police Dept march in the OC Pride Parade as Chief Laura Farinella is recognized as Community Grand Marshall

Businesses adorned rainbow flags and colorful posters designed by Laguna’s Bill Atkins as Laguna Beach hosted droves of residents and visitors for OC Pride Laguna Beach Party! Festivities kicked off at West Street Beach, followed by colorful drag shows at the legendary Boom Boom Room, then dancing the night away at Main Street Bar & Cabaret, making the event Laguna’s biggest celebration of the summer.

Bill Atkins created a colorful poster announcing the Boom Boom Room party

The Laguna Beach Unified School District has begun implementation of the Welcoming Schools program, a comprehensive approach to creating respectful and supportive elementary schools that embrace family diversity, LGBTQ-inclusive schools, and prevent bias-based bullying and gender stereotyping.

The Garden of Peace & Love, where Mountain Street meets the cliff overlooking the beach, is the final resting place for over one hundred Laguna Beach residents that died of AIDS, was shored up, given a makeover and a permanent plaque honoring friends and family lost in the epidemic.

Garden of Peace and Love

Laguna Beach Playhouse has introduced its new subscription series Pride Night at the Playhouse, complete with a complimentary cocktail, benefitting LGBTQ causes such as OC Pride and Men Alive.

KX 93.5 has launched Rainbow Radio, the station’s first and only weekly program dedicated to LGBTQ happenings in Laguna Beach. Hosted by Craig Cooley every Saturday morning 9 -10, this dynamic show features special guests and a focus on LGBTQ life in and around Laguna.

Chamber of Commerce was fully supportive

A gay bar was represented for the very first time at the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of Lagunawhen Main Street Bar & Cabaret featured specialty cocktails, cabaret singing and fierce local drag queen Endora.

With over one hundred members, Club Q Laguna celebrated its four-year anniversary at Susi Q Center as first and only club for seniors in Orange County.

Chris Tebbutt recorded a video with former LB mayor Bob Gentry, talking about the history of gay Laguna

Film screening and panel discussion of the powerful documentary Gen Silent, based on LGBTQ seniors and discrimination they face as they age.

Executive Director of Shanti OC (formerly Shanti Laguna) Sarah Kasman retired on December 1, World AIDS Day, after the annual remembrance at Main Beach.

Looking into 2018, the Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Committee is committed and excited to continue to make sure the LGBTQ community is reflected, honored and celebrated in Laguna Beach.

Upcoming projects include Shanti OC’s 30th Birthday Bash, Laguna Beach Pride 2018, an LGBTQ heritage walking tour, public art exhibitions at City Hall and Susi Q, a permanent public art installation at Mountain Street, and an online oral history archive.