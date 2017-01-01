Joann Situ Allen is an accidental naturalist – she’ll explain why at the Garden Club meeting on Jan 12

On Friday, Jan 12, Joann Situ Allen, author of The Accidental Naturalist, will speak at the LB Garden Club meeting. In creating the adult coloring book, Allen pulled from childhood memories of budding freesias in springtime and dandelions peeking through concrete sidewalks of Chinatown, LA, as she created her first in a series of books: these were love letters sent from the universe.

As an artist and comic-book illustrator, Allen’s book explores the various ecosystems, starting with a focus on Laguna Beach. Her website gives an insight about her, that an artist doesn’t always get it right with the first sketch: www.dirtyeraser.com.

Joann with her book, The Accidental Naturalist

Her love of literature in mythical, historical and scientific worlds where Hans Christian Anderson, Amelia Earhart, and underwater explorers enhanced her imagination expressed in her art. A self-proclaimed “ecology nerd” and “style dreamer”, she will share her insights on the geology and geography of Laguna Beach as well as highlighting native and endemic species in the community. Her books will be for sale after the presentation and she will be happy to sign them.

The Laguna Beach Garden Club Inc. meets on the second Friday of every month, Sept through May at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave. At 9:30 a.m. the social meeting begins, followed by the 10 a.m. General Meeting. The public is welcome: there is no charge for guests on their first visit.

Before or after the meeting, browse the outdoor Garden Boutique where donated garden-related items and plants can be purchased at “dirt-cheap” prices. Fantastic garden gloves only $7/pair. Parking: Free in the Laguna Canyon Road lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day in spaces 185-228.

For more information on the garden club: www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

The non-profit Laguna Beach Garden Club, Inc. was founded in 1928 and will celebrate its 90th anniversary in February. Its members support a wide variety of projects related to education in gardening, horticulture, landscape and floral design, conservation, ecology and bird life.

Monthly meetings on the second Friday during the months of September through May, where we host many presenters on a variety of topics.