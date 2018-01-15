The holidays are over, but hunger isn’t: Human Rights Campaign seeks donations to LB Food Pantry

The Human Rights Campaign wants to transform MLK Day on Jan 15, 2018, from a “day on, not off,” in Laguna Beach by asking residents to donate to the Food Pantry – food which will be delivered on the MLK Day of Service.

Martin Luther King Jr. asked life’s most persistent and urgent question, “What are you doing for others?” This is a way for Laguna residents to give back.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Human Rights Campaign Steering Committee

This food drive and the purpose of MLK Day of Service is to turn Dr. King’s teachings into a day of action across the country, and use it as an opportunity to deepen each community’s commitment and connection to those in our midst who are too often at its margins.

The Laguna Food Pantry provides over 2,000 pounds of free, fresh, nutritious groceries every weekday to people in difficult financial circumstances. They serve over 300 families a week in So OC, and 50 percent of their shoppers feed children and babies. The pantry believes no one should go hungry. The Laguna Food Pantry, a nonprofit, is an almost completely volunteer-run enterprise.

Donors are asked to consider that the pantry’s most-needed items are cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, canned tuna, peanut butter, jelly, rice and beans, and packaged macaroni and cheese, and to check freshness dates. Monetary donations are even more welcome because they allow Pantry volunteers to purchase food in bulk at deeply

discounted prices.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Food Pantry’s most-needed items

Food donations will be accepted until Jan 12 at drop off locations as follows: Tax & Financial Partners, 1000 N Coast Hwy #2, Tight Assets, 180 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Groomers, 384 Forest Ave #25.

For more information on HRC, go to www.hrc.org.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Rd. For more information, go to www.lagunafoodpantry.org