Money: Getting It and Keeping It…A special program designed for women of all ages on Jan 16

Nicole Anderson Esq., LLM, Barbara Crane, and Anne McGraw, Laguna Beach residents who practice in the field of finances, will be featured speakers at a Woman’s Club program on Tues, Jan 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Woman’s Club. Their topic will be Money, Getting It and Keeping It. They have created this program for women of all ages.

All three speakers have local businesses, all are considered experts in their fields, and all three are LB residents and community activists. Anderson is principal of Anderson Law Group and an estate planner and business law attorney.

Crane is co-owner and partner in Crane Investments, and McGraw is sole proprietor of Anne’s Bookkeeping. They have many LB clients and are familiar with the financial issues that confront women at various stages of their lives.

The speakers will provide an introductory overview of issues they confront in their areas of expertise followed by cross-talk and audience questions.

“Women often think of others first and this characteristic results in decisions that may compromise their financial health,” said Kitty Malcolm, club president. “We hope this program will help us to all chart a course to a healthy financial future.”

The public is invited. Doors to the Woman’s Club will open at 7 p.m., and the program will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Clubhouse is located at 286 St. Ann’s.

