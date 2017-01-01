A Note from Lynette

Happy New Year to everyone from Shaena and Lynette and all at Stu News!

As we bridge from 2017 to 2018, this issue looks back at a few key events from last year and forward to events planned for 2018. It’s time to take out your calendars and save some important dates.

Guest columnist Chris Tebbutt looks back at LGBTQ life in Laguna this last watershed year, when June was proclaimed LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Month, and Rainbow Radio premiered, among other exciting news.

We anticipate a new landmark McGillivray Freeman movie, America’s Musical Journey, and look back at Dream Big, their most recent IMAX production, which has had a national impact on kids’ perception of engineering as a profession that is both creative and fun.

Chef Miki Izumisawa puts the finishing touches on Aroma of Spice Roll

We’re rerunning a readers’ favorite dining feature, about Café Fusion, and we’re looking forward to some fresh perspectives from our various writers on local restaurants in 2018.

Last week, we published the profile of outgoing mayor, Toni Iseman, and today we publish a profile of mayor Kelly Boyd.

Save the dates

2018 is the 100th anniversary of Laguna Art Museum. Today’s issue spells out the events planned for the coming year in celebration. Mark your calendar for the Centennial Bash and the Centennial Ball!

2018 will also mark the 50th anniversary of the Laguna Canyon Foundation, and we are planning plenty of coverage through Creature and Nature Features. Send us your favorite photos from the trails!

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Wilderness trails

Save these dates: take a look at Playhouse productions this first quarter – there are a few doozies, including I Am My Own Wife and The Graduate, starring Melanie Griffith. Laguna Beach Live! plans a fun series of Jazz Wednesdays.

Roxanna Ward will be at No Square Theatre at the end of January. Looking further ahead, the Ocean Institute’s Annual Jazz Festival Fundraiser takes place on March 2 & 3; the Patriots Parade is on March 3; and the LCAD Annual Collectors’ Choice Silent Auction is scheduled for April 20.

More “save the date” articles to come in future issues…

Send press releases and photos to Lynette

We’ll keep you informed about community events large and small over the course of the year. Be sure to send us your press releases and letters so we can keep up to date with as many local happenings as possible.

We love news about Lagunans’ achievements in every field. We strive to publish as many news items as possible, though at busy times of the year, occasionally we run out of slots – but we do our best to publish all the news that we can fit in to print…

Thank you for your support. We love Laguna and we love what we do!