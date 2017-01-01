A wave of excitement hits PMMC in 2018 with a new educator, Pinniped Pollution Project & Pinniped Camp

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) is bursting with activity and enthusiasm. Rescues are up, the facility underwent major maintenance, and they are prepping for the new year. A bright and shiny 2018, packed with bold adventures and fun, awaits staff, volunteers, and visitors.

First of all, PMMC hired a new, part-time educator, Mia Giunta, to assist in teaching the most asked for educational program, the Pinniped Pollution Project (PPP). Mia will also be helping to bring new life and energy into the popular grant-funded program.

PPP focuses on ocean pollution and its effects on local marine mammals and the environment. This program is limited to fourth and fifth graders and is approximately two hours long. Preference will be given (but is not restricted) to Title 1 schools. The program is free for accepted schools, but the school will need to provide and pay transportation upfront for which PMMC will reimburse (up to $300) after the program.

The PPP runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mon-Fri. One classroom will be permitted per day.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Healthy seals frolic in the water at PMMC

PMMC has also implemented many exciting and innovative changes to this year’s Camp Pinniped experience.Registration will open Jan 1, and the camp is always a sellout.

Camp Pinniped is a unique experience for children to witness a marine mammal hospital in action. Campers learn how the animal care team rehabilitates the seals and sea lions. Each day has a different theme, which is creatively reinforced through games, arts, and crafts. The camp runs from Mon-Thurs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fri is Beach Day from 8:30 – 11 a.m. Cost is $350 per camper. To register, go to website listed below.

What’s in a name?

Campers and visitors alike may wonder how the seal and sea lion patients get their names.

Krysta Higuchi, event and public relation coordinator for PMMC, says, “The names are inspired from the rescue team and animal care volunteers that rescue that particular animal. We usually pull some creative thought from events that happen around that time frame. For example, most of the animals rescued during December have a ‘Holiday’ theme; Peppermint, Eggnog, Hot Toddy, Cider. Or we also have a lot of movie buffs so when Guardians of the Galaxy came out, we had a series of animals named in reference to those characters; Star Lord, Groot, Rocket, Gamora, etc. We normally leave it up to the team to decide.”

Since the next holiday is Valentine’s Day, visitors just might encounter new residents with names like “Valentine” or “Chocolate.”

PMMC is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, 949-494-3050.

For more information or to register for Camp Pinniped, go to www.pacificmmc.org.