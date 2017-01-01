Print | Email

City Council will be accepting Committee applications until Jan 22

The City Council is accepting applications for the following Committees, Commissions, Boards and Task Force: Recreation Committee; Design Review Board; Parking, Traffic and Circulation Committee; Heritage Committee; Environmental Sustainability Committee; View Restoration Committee; and Affordable Housing Task Force. 

Applications are due to the City Clerk by Monday, Jan 22 by 5:30 p.m. Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tues, Feb 6, at 6 p.m. 

Applications will not be accepted after the Jan 22 deadline. 

Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on one of these committees should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or on-line from the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net. (Click on ‘Government’; ‘City Council’; then ‘Boards, Commissions and Committees’) 

Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 949-497-0705.

