Community is invited to Patriots Day Parade Honoree Brunch on Sun Feb 4 at Tivoli Terrace

The community is invited to celebrate the 2018 Patriots Day Parade honorees on Sunday, Feb 4 at the Honoree Brunch. The brunch will be staged from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Tivoli Terrace, Festival of Arts grounds.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Enjoying the 2017 Parade

Honorees for the March 3 parade are Grand Marshal Gloria Fickling, Honored Patriot George Ciampa (WWII), Citizen of the Year Heidi Miller, Junior Citizens Marisa Schatz and Joseph Ravenna, Artists of the Year Laguna Art Museum, and Athletes of the Year Laguna Beach Water Polo Foundation Girls Junior Olympics Champions.

Reservations should be made by January 22. The cost is $30 per person. For further information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or phone (949) 494-6016.