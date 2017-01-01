Cottie Petrie-Norris announces campaign plans, organizes group for Women’s March in Santa Ana

Cottie Petrie-Norris, who is running for the California State Assembly as representative of the 74th District, is kicking off her campaign by organizing a group to go to the Women’s March in Santa Ana on Sat Jan 20.

The Women’s March takes place between 9 a.m. and 12.

“For many of us, 2017 was a year of awakening,” Petrie-Norris said. “There were many dark moments, but there were also moments of light, moments of love and moments of hope. In 2018, that love and hope is going to fuel us and carry us to victory!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

At last year’s successful Laguna Beach Women’s March

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club has organized at luxury bus to take residents to the March. The bus leaves the High School at 8 a.m. and returns at 1 p.m. Tickets can be bought by visiting this link here.

Petrie-Norris’s official campaign launch will take place on Sat Jan 27 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Provenance Realty. Prior events will include poster making at a private home, and T-shirts are available for sale. For more information, visit www.VoteCottie.com.