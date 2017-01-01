Cultural Arts calendar with free listings is now available from the city

The City of Laguna Beach cultural arts calendar features free listings for events presented by arts organizations in Laguna Beach. The publication is facilitated by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance and City and funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

The calendar is a great source of information about local art events, exhibits, performances and classes. It also includes images of artists and artwork, some of which are featured on the cover.

The quarterly calendar is distributed to all local residences alongside the City’s seasonal Recreation Guide. Brochures may be obtained from Visit Laguna as well as the City’s Community Services or Cultural Arts Departments. A digital version is also available via at www.lagunabeachcity.net.

Art organizations and galleries hosting local events and exhibitions open to the public are encouraged to participate in this free opportunity. The deadline to submit information for the upcoming Spring calendar is January 11, and will include events occurring in March, April and May.

For more information or to submit materials, contact Arts Program Coordinator Michael McGregor or (949) 497-0722 ext. 5.