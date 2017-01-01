Draft Local Hazard Mitigation Plan is complete, ready for public review on Jan 8

The City’s draft Local Hazard Mitigation Plan will be available as of Jan 8 on the City’s website as well as in hard copy form at the City Clerk’s office, Susi Q Center, and the Public Library.

A Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP) is used to identify risks and vulnerabilities associated with natural disasters, and to develop long-term strategies for protecting people and property from future hazards. Having a FEMA-approved Hazard Mitigation Plan is beneficial to the City as it is a condition for receiving certain types of non-emergency disaster assistance, including funding for mitigation projects.

Laguna Beach fires, 1993

Over the last six months, a Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee comprised of city staff, external stakeholders, and Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee Members, was established and met five times to provide input for the LHMP.

Additionally, city staff facilitated two community meetings which provided outreach and collected community feedback for the plan. Beginning on Monday, Jan 8, the LHMP will be available on the City’s website as well as in hard copy form at the City Clerk’s Office, Susi Q Center, and the Public Library.

Following FEMA and California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) guidelines, the LHMP draft will be open for public review period until March 6 at 5 p.m.

The Community can provide input on the plan by contacting Jordan Villwock, Emergency Operations Coordinator, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 497-0389.

The development of the LHMP was funded through a Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) grant in the amount of $99,375.