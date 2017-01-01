Future sculptors create miniature sea lions with ceramics expert Jan Sattler at PMMC on Jan 13

LOCA arts education offers the opportunity for children and adults to create a sculpture of a sea lion during a workshop at Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) on Sat, Jan 13, from 9 – 10:30 a.m. After the workshop, attendees go on a docent led tour of the center and relish a close-up view of seals and sea lions.

Following the tour, ceramics expert Jan Sattler will lead a sculpture class. She will show participants how to create a miniature sea lion (to take home) in four easy steps.

Finished sculptures from PMMC workshop

Jan Sattler has been working in clay for over 40 years and has studied with several professional clay artists in both MN and CA.

LOCA Arts Education is a nonprofit coalition of arts educators, professional artists, and advocates interested in arts education for people of all ages. They have been serving the community for 20 years.

All supplies are included, free on-site parking.

Fee: $15 for Children aged six to 18, $20 for adults, children must be accompanied by an adult.

PMMC is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, 949-494-3050.

To register, go to www.locaarts.org/event/art-and-sea-lions-9

