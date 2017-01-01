Gallery Q celebrates art as LOVE and calls for entries for Love Letters exhibit by Jan 11

There’s still time to enter artwork into Gallery Q’s first exhibition of the 2018 season – Love Letters.

Artists are invited to express their deep affection or experience of love in its many facets. As inspiration, think about your work as a love letter to your subject matter. It can be a sunrise, the outdoors, a significant other, a pet, favorite author, an inspirational leader, a cherished heirloom or simply your morning coffee. Artist statements about why their work is a love letter are also encouraged.

Gallery Q will be accepting artwork on Thurs, Jan 11 from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. and also from 5 – 7 p.m. All media is welcome and accepted — paintings, mixed media, photographs, jewelry, sculptures, textiles or ceramics. There is an entry fee of $25 per piece and a special discount for those 65+ who qualify. Additional entry pieces are $5 each — limit three.

Visit www.susiq.org or the Susi Q front desk (380 Third Street) for guidelines and an application form.

Artists’ Reception takes place Friday Jan 26 from 5 – 6:30 p.m.

A free Artists’ Reception with beverages and light refreshments will take place on Friday, Jan 26 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. The exhibit will be on display from Jan 15 through Feb 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Gallery Q is located in the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center at 380 Third Street. Many of the art pieces in the show will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Laguna Beach Seniors.

For additional information, visit www.susiq.org or contact Laurie Smith, Arts Director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Gallery Q, located at the Laguna Beach Community and Senior Center, is a public exhibition space dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the talent of emerging, semi-professional, and professional artists of all ages in Orange County. Five shows per year honor local artists and are kicked off with a public art reception.