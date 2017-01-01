Hallie Jones & Derek Ostensen will speak at LCC on Mon Jan 8, discuss Aliso Creek & give other updates

The next Laguna Canyon Conservancy dinner meeting will be held Monday, Jan 8 at Tivoli Too! at the Art-A-Fair at 777 Laguna Cyn Road (not at Tivoli Terrace on FOA grounds as previously).

Speakers Hallie Jones and Derek Ostensen of the Laguna Canyon Foundation will provide an update on Foundation activities with a focus on efforts to Save Aliso Creek.

The Army Corps of Engineers has proposed a $100 million project with significant implications for Aliso Creek and regional wilderness. The project proposes to remove several miles of sensitive habitat within Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, as well as armor large segments of the creek, and dispose of 300,000 cubic yards of excavated material near public trails.

A coalition of community groups, including Laguna Canyon Foundation, has coordinated a response to the draft Environmental Impact Report released in October, and will be discussing the Army Corps plan, environmental concerns with that plan, and the recommended alternative.

After twenty-eight years, the LCC Board has increased dues and dinner prices. For all, dues are due in Jan 2018, and are $15 per person per calendar year. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Dinner tickets are $15 for members, $20 for non-members and may be paid at the door with prior reservations. Those wishing to attend should make reservations by emailing Max Brow at or calling 235-8277. Space is limited.