Based on a true story, the production of I Am My Own Wife opens at Laguna Playhouse this week

Not long after the fall of the Berlin Wall, playwright Doug Wright began a conversation with Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an elegant and eccentric 65-year-old German transvestite who, against all odds, navigated a path between the Nazis and East German Secret Police — in a pair of high heels.

The result: the astonishing performance, “I Am My Own Wife,” which opens at the Playhouse this week.

Wright uses more than 30 characters—all played by a single actor—to piece together Charlotte’s controversial life to create a profound story of survival and inspiration. This provocative and bold production is highly engaging for ages 16 and up.

Adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham “I Am My Own Wife is a remarkable piece of theatre and even more so that the story is true, and still has so much relevance today. Our subscribers and audiences are in for an unforgettable experience.”

Real-life Charlotte von Mahlsdorf is played by John Tufts

Directed by Jenny Sullivan, the play stars John Tufts. I Am My Own Wife begins previews on Wed, Jan 10; will open on Sun, Jan 14, at 5:30 p.m. and will run through Sun, Jan 28.

“We are so fortunate to start 2018 with this exquisite play and extraordinary performance,” comments Laguna Playhouse Executive Director Ellen Richard.

John Tufts, who stars in I Am My Own Wife, has had an extensive career in the theater, film and television: 12 Seasons with the Tony Award-winning Oregon Shakespeare Festival: Hal/Henry V in Henry IV pts. 1, 2, and Henry V, The Cocoanuts, Animal Crackers, The Cherry Orchard, Into the Woods (also Wallis Annenberg Center in LA).

He also received several awards: the Indy Award for I Am My Own Wife; Wall St. Journal Best of 2016 for Tug of War; Arthur Kennedy Award for Acting.

The Director Jenny Sullivan has previously directed at Laguna Playhouse: Year of Magical Thinking, Love Loss and What I Wore, and Steel Magnolias. She has also directed at Acorn Theatre in NYC and The Wallis Annenberg in Beverly Hills and many prestigious theaters across the country.

Doug Wright, the playwright, wrote the book for the Broadway production of The Little Mermaid. In 2004, he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize, a Tony Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award, a GLAAD Media Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama League Award, and a Lucille Lortel Award for his play I Am My Own Wife.

Jenny Sullivan, Director, returns to Laguna Playhouse

This season is generously underwritten by The Hale Family. Additional Season Sponsors are South Coast Plaza, Haskell White, Surterre Properties, Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders, Gelson’s, and Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin.

Performances will be Tues – Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Thurs and Sat at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sun at 1 p.m. There will no performance on Thurs, Jan 18 at 2 p.m. There will be an additional Sun performance on Sun, Jan 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Special Post-Show Audience Talk Back Performance on Sat, Jan 20 at 2 p.m. & Special “Pride Night” Performance on Sun, Jan 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $45 - $70 and can be purchased online at the website below or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mon – Sat: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until show time on performance days); Sun: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information on all shows, programming and for a complete biography of the talented actor, director, and playwright, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.