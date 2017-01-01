Classes on authentic Indian cooking – customized to your Ayurvedic constitution – are offered this month

Dr. Vidya Reddy, co-owner of the Buy Hand store in Laguna Beach, invites those interested to spend an afternoon learning to cook ayurvedically. Dr. Vidya will take the mystery out of Indian cooking in a fun interactive class.

Vidya was trained in the Ayurvedic sciences at the world renowned Arya Vaidya Sala in Kerala, India and has been a natural health practitioner for 15 years.

The classes will take place on Sat Jan 26 or Sun Jan 27 from 2 – 3 p.m. on the back patio of the Buy Hand store, 1175 S Coast Hwy.

The secrets of delicious Indian dishes will be revealed during afternoon classes

Participants will learn to prepare yummy and healthy food suited to each person’s ayurvedic constitution.

Featuring fragrant spices of India that not only add amazing flavor, but also pack great health benefits, the class includes recipes, a great meal, authentic masala chai, and a surprise gift.

The cooking class marks the kick off to a monthly series about enhancing your life and health through the ancient Indian practice of Ayurveda.

Upcoming workshops include: ayurvedic stress busters, introduction to meditation, using ayurvedic essential oils, food combinations, chakra healing and gemstone healing. Dates and times will be announced soon.

The cost of classes is $70 for those who register before Jan 12 and $80 for registration after that date. To register, contact Vidya at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .