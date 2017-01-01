Three Laguna Beach men hoping to unseat Rep Rohrabacher will take part in candidate forums

Three Laguna Beach men will take part in a Democratic candidate forum on Wed Jan 10 at the Newport Dunes Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach. There will be an opportunity to meet all the candidates at 6 p.m. and the forum will take place between 7 – 9 p.m. Laguna Beach’s Harley Rouda, Hans Keirstead and Boyd Roberts will participate.

Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite for $10.

Huntington Beach Huddle will also present a candidate forum of the Democrat opponents to Dana Rohrabacher in California’s upcoming 48th Congressional District seat. The debate will take on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Harbour View Elementary School, 4343 Pickwick Circle, Huntington Beach.

Candidates expected to be on hand include Laguna Beach’s Harley Rouda and Hans Keirstead along with Laura Oatman and Omar Siddiqui. Moderators for the event include Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) and Josh Lowenthal, candidate for 72nd Assembly District.

You can find more information and advanced reserve seating at www.HBHuddle.com. The California Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 5.