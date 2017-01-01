Print | Email

Real Talk Workshop is set to take place on Jan 10

On Wed, Jan 10, the next in a series of Real Talk workshop events will occur at the Susi Q Center from 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. 

The subject will be mental illness and how faith organizations should respond to this debilitating crisis. NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) & Choc Hospital representatives will be present for this candid discussion.

Paul Lu will moderate. Paul is a volunteer Coordinator with FaithNet, a part of NAMI Orange County.  Paul is also on the Board of Directors.

Paul has a daughter with a mental health diagnosis of schizophrenia.  He and his family experienced first-hand how difficult it is to care for a loved one with a severe

mental illness while living in Hong Kong.

 Approximately one in five adults experience some form of mental illness in a given year. Join this free workshop for an evening of information exchange, open dialogue, and candid discussions about faith and mental illness. 

The event is sponsored by Laguna Beach Interfaith Council and Baha’is of Laguna Beach.

For more information or to RSVP to the event, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Susi Q Community Center is located at 380 Third Street.

