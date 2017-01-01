Pet of the Week

Jilly is on the hunt for a loving owner to adopt her from the Animal Shelter

Jilly is a one-year-old terrier mix female on the look out for a new home to take her in. She is very small and timid, and would do best with older children only. She is filled with love and is excited for the new adventures that lie ahead. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes Jilly will be taken in as soon as can be.

Click on the photo for a larger image

Jilly looking for a new owner to play with

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.