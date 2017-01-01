Penguin Café announces fundraiser for Glennwood House on Jan 20 – plus “Pies with a Purpose”

On Jan 20, the Penguin Café will hold a special fundraiser for Glennwood House from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Owners of the Café, Sabrina and Michael McMurray, will hold this event as part of their café’s monthly “Penguin Gives Back” series during which 30 percent of all sales on a designated day are donated to a local nonprofit.

The Penguin Gives Back promotion also inlcudes Pies with a Purpose: twenty percent of the salesof all pie orders for the month of Jan will also be donated to Glennwood House.

As the many fans of Penguin Café know, pies are made fresh, so orders are encouraged 24 hours in advance. As always, individual donations from guests are welcomed too.

Glennwood residents with Sabrina McMurray – and delicious pies

Glennwood House provides 47 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with supportive services including housing, daily meals designed in an organic and holistic program, and a wide range of activities and creative programs increasing self confidence and providing encouragement to Residents in achieving their individual goals.

Glennwood’s residents are often seen throughout town. Whether they are walking to Wahoo’s for dinner, or Active Culture for a healthy treat, riding the trolley to the Sawdust, or working at the local Ralphs or Gelsons, Glennwood residents are a vital part of the Laguna Beach community.

Pies, wonderful pies

Glennwood has recently formalized its community outreach program, G-Force: Glennwood, a Force for Good. Residents are excited and passionate about giving back to their community in a variety of ways from volunteering for local nonprofits to raising funds and awareness for community projects.

Support for Glennwood through Penguin Café’s promotion will help to ensure Glennwood’s continued success and sustainability for 2018 and beyond.

Over 86 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to program services for our residents. Donations to Glennwood Housing Foundation are fully tax deductible.