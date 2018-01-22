City Manager’s Update

Community Assistance Grants Funds: The City is now accepting applications for the Community Assistance Grant Program for fiscal year 2018-2019. The Program’s objective is to assist local non-profit organizations in funding new projects and/or expanding services within the community. Consideration is given to local non-profit organizations with functioning programs, projects and services which provide the greatest benefit in meeting the needs of Laguna Beach residents, and new or expanded services not currently being provided to Laguna Beach residents.

This year, grant applications will be submitted electronically. More information can be obtained on the City’s website http://lagunabeachcity.net/CAG . Grant applications will be accepted until 5:30 p.m. Thurs, March 29. For further information, call (949) 497-0779.

Temporary Sculpture Installation - “Light Beam” sculpture will be temporarily exhibited by Los Angeles artist team Stereobot on the front lawn of City Hall from Jan 12 to March 10. This installation has been funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Creative Placemaking Study Session - AEA Consultants will be undertaking a Study Session with the Arts Commission on Sat, Jan 20 at 10 a.m. in the City Council Chambers. A presentation will be made to the Commission along with an update. This meeting is open to the public and public comments will be open at the end of the meeting.

Cultural Arts Funding - The City of Laguna Beach is currently accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations for cultural programming based in Laguna Beach. The deadline to submit an application is Feb 5. Applications must be submitted on-line at www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City Hall

City Council Appointed Committees - The City Council is accepting applications for the following Committees, Commissions, Boards and Task Force: Recreation Committee; Design Review Board; Parking, Traffic and Circulation Committee; Heritage Committee; Environmental Sustainability Committee; View Restoration Committee; and Affordable Housing Task Force. Applications are due to the City Clerk by Monday, Jan 22, by 5:30 p.m.

Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tues, Feb 6, at 6 p.m. Applications will not be accepted after the January 22, 2018 deadline. Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on one of these committees should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or on-line from the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net. (Click on ‘Government’; ‘City Council’; then ‘Boards, Commissions and Committees’). Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 949-497-0705.

Community Assistance Grants - The City of Laguna Beach is now accepting applications for Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Community Assistance Grants. The Community Assistance Grant program is available to non-profit organizations that provide special services to residents of Laguna Beach. The objective of this program is to assist local organizations in funding new projects and/or expanded services within our community.

Like last year, we are utilizing an online application submittal process. Visit www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com to start the application process. Additional information can be found on the City’s website at http://lagunabeachcity.net/CAG. This year, the deadline has been extended by one month. The new deadline for applications submitted electronically will be Thurs, March 29, 5:30 p.m.

SCE Pole Replacements - On Jan 22 and 24, the following road closures in the Bluebird Canyon area will be required for Southern California Edison (SCE) to replace two utility poles: Smith Way on Jan 22 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Residents on Dyer Place will continue to have access to their homes and will exit through Wykoff Way; Bluebird Canyon Drive, at the intersection of Bluebird Canyon Drive and Regatta Road, on Jan 24 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. All vehicular traffic will be detoured around the work. For questions, contact SCE’s contractor Vince Crocker, Construction Coordinator, at (714) 290-8611.