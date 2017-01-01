Merritt Farms issues statement regarding future of oceanfront hotel; three businesses in building remain open

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Three businesses located in the oceanfront building in which Andersen Hotels previously operated Hotel Laguna, will continue to operate although the hotel is closed.

Merritt Farms issued a statement on Saturday announcing that it had hoped to have a new hotel operator in place on Jan 1, is working to reach an agreement with Kimbark Group, LLC, and expects the hotel will reopen when an agreement has been signed.

“In the interim, we offered the owners of the stores at the hotel the option to remain open,” read the announcement from Jacob Shepard on behalf of Merritt Farms. “We are pleased that Narrative Gallery, International Hair Salon and Laguna Parking Co. Valet Service have chosen to continue to operate at the hotel.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

International Hair Salon, Narrative Gallery and Laguna Parking Co Valet remain open

The statement from Merritt Farms did not identify a lawsuit filed by Andersen Hotels as the cause for the delay in negotiations with Kimbark Group, but did state that the allegations in the complaint are without merit.

Business owners, which included Puppies are People Too, Bubbles, Narrative Gallery, International Hair Salon and Laguna Parking Co. Valet Service, were all offered the option of remaining open after the hotel closure, according to Merritt Farms.

Attempts to contact the business owners were unsuccessful.