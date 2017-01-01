Police Files

DUI checks planned for Jan 12 and 18

Officers from the Laguna Beach Police Department’s DUI Enforcement Team will be deploying this weekend to stop and arrest alcohol and drug-impaired drivers in the Department’s ongoing traffic safety campaign. DUI Saturation Patrols will deploy Friday, Jan 12 and Thurs, Jan 18, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests.

In California, this deadly crime led to 1,155 deaths and nearly 24,000 injuries in 2014 because someone failed to designate a sober driver. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.

Studies of California drivers have shown that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4 percent, slightly more than alcohol.

Hand over your keys if you’ve had too much to drink

Everyone should be mindful that if you’re taking medication – whether prescription or over-the-counter – drinking even small amounts of alcohol can greatly intensify the impairment affects.

Law Enforcement emphasizes the preventable nature of drunk driving, reminding everyone that all it takes is a little planning ahead. Designate a sober driver or call a cab. But whatever you do, don’t drink and drive. The cost of a ride home is cheap! Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000 not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out.

Funding for this DUI operation is provided to the Laguna Beach Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to ‘Report Drunk Driving – Call 9-1-1.

For further information, contact Lieutenant Tim Kleiser at (949) 464-6655

Active shooter exercise scheduled for Jan 10, tomorrow, at LCAD: Do not be alarmed by simulated gunfire, sirens

Laguna Beach Police Department has partnered with the Laguna College of Art & Design (LCAD) who will be hosting a full-scale active shooter exercise on Wed, Jan 10, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at their main campus, 2222 Laguna Canyon Road. All activities will occur on LCAD property.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

LCAD campus will be the epicenter of an active shooter exercise on Jan 10

The purpose of this exercise is to test our interagency capabilities and the mission readiness of our first responders during an active shooter incident. In addition to Laguna Beach police officers and firefighters, the exercise will involve personnel from our surrounding law enforcement and fire department agencies including Irvine, UCI, Newport Beach, and Costa Mesa.

During the exercise you may hear sirens and simulated gunfire coming from the area of Laguna College of Art & Design, 2222 Laguna Canyon Road.

Laguna Canyon Road will remain open throughout the event and traffic control officers will be in place to mitigate any traffic congestion.

The exercise will not be open to the public and only authorized personnel and the media will be allowed to attend.

This exercise is partially funded through a federal grant received by the Anaheim/Santa Ana Urban Area Security Initiative.

For further information, contact Public Information Officer Sgt. Jim Cota at 949-464-6671.

Sandbags available to protect against flooding: tips to keep your property dry during winter storms

With winter storms forecast this week, the City is offering pre-filled sandbags at no cost to residents and business owners of Laguna Beach who may need them to protect their property. These sandbags are not for private contractors or commercial purposes.

Pre-filled sandbags are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week as of today on a first-come-first-serve basis; (limit 10 per resident). Sandbags can be picked up at either of the two following locations:

ACT V Parking Lot – 1900 Laguna Canyon Road or

Aliso Beach Inland Parking Lot – 31118 Coast Highway.

Additionally, the City offers free, unfilled sandbags at the four fire stations.

The unfilled sandbags cannot be filled with sand from Laguna’s beaches or playgrounds. For locations where sand can be purchased go to www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/police/emergprep/sandbags.htm.

Submitted photo

Floods can cause serious damage



The City is also doing its part to protect the community by cleaning and inspecting the Laguna Canyon Channel, maintaining public terrace drains and manholes, and conducting outreach including workshops and mailers to property and business owners.

The City encourages residents to protect their homes from flooding by remembering the following tips: Clear out rain gutters and pick up litter and loose objects on your property. Anything loose can be washed away; check your own yard drains to make sure they are not clogged; while not required, flood insurance is recommended for flood prone properties.

Visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/police/emergprep. for further information about Emergency Preparedness and for video footage from past Laguna Beach disasters.

For further information, contact Jordan Villwock, Emergency Operations Coordinator, at 949- 497-0389