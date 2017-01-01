Local author Erin Gargan’s book hits #1 on Amazon’s Bestseller List within hours of launch on Jan 9

Erin Gargan, CEO of Laguna Beach-based firm Socialite Agency,published her book on the art of digital persuasion via Lionscrest Publishing on Tues, Jan 9. The nonfiction business book, Digital Persuasion: Sell Smarter in the Modern Marketplace, reached #1 on Amazon’s bestseller list within hours of its launch.

Erin Gargan, Author of Digital Persuasion

“We are 34 times more persuasive communicating in person than we are communicating from behind digital screens,” explains Gargan. “Yet digital messaging on social and email platforms is now a requisite for earning in-person discussions with decision makers. So what is the modern salesperson or entrepreneur supposed to do? How can you ensure you are operating as influentially as possible and not wasting time? By reading this book, you’ll learn my formula for mastering the art of digital persuasion.”

Sharing best practices from her time spent working with The Oscars, VISA, ABC/Disney, Hitachi, Siemens, and even the United States Navy, Gargan’s Digital Persuasion book teaches business development professionals how to attract attention, increase influence and sell smarter in today’s mobile, social and digital marketplace.

Specifically, readers will learn how to: Use social media to send messages that earn meetings, pass the 2.5 second “reply or ignore” test, apply psychology to trigger emotion in recipients, translate offline personas to be more influential online, and attract attention from the very first word.

Gargan is an award-winning entrepreneur, author, and digital persuasion expert. She sold her first two companies, Jump Digital Media and PMS.com before the age of 30. In 2010, she founded Socialite Agency, a social media firm whose clients include The Oscars, ABC/Disney, VISA, Hitachi and others.

For more information on the author, go to www.eringargan.com.