Poet Laureate Kate Buckley’s Poetry Showcase hosts Victoria Chang & Garrett Hongo at LCAD Gallery

Laguna Beach’s Poet Laureate, Kate Buckley, announces that the Poet Laureate’s Showcase on Thurs, Jan 18, from 7-9 p.m., will feature award-winning poets Victoria Chang and Garrett Hongo.

Buckley has launched a Poet Laureate’s Showcase series of readings, aimed at bringing nationally known poets to LB. Literary luminaries featured to-date include Noah Blaustein, Grant Hier, Sarah Maclay, Christopher Merrill, Kathryn Nuernberger, and Tom Zoellner.

This literary series will be held at the Laguna College of Art + Design Gallery, located at 374 Ocean Ave. The evening will conclude with a conversation with the poets and refreshments. This series is free and open to the public and graciously hosted by the Laguna College of Art + Design. The Poet Laureate program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Kate Buckley

Kate Buckley has poems published or forthcoming in Bellingham Review, The Cafe Review, Chaparrel, North American Review, Poetry Foundation, Rattle, Shenandoah, Silk Road Review, Slipstream, and many others. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Spalding University and is the author of A Wild Region (Moon Tide Press), named a Midwest Book Review Selection, and Follow Me Down (Tebot Bach). A four-time Pushcart Prize nominee, Kate’s awards include a Gabehart Prize and the North American Review’s James Hearst Poetry Prize. Her short story, “The Gods of Flight,” was shortlisted for the Bridport Prize.

Victoria Chang

Victoria Chang’s fourth book of poems, Barbie Chang, was published by Copper Canyon Press in 2017. The Boss (McSweeney’s) won the PEN Center USA Literary Award and a California Book Award. Her other poetry books are Salvinia Molesta and Circle. Her poems have been published in Poetry, American Poetry Review, Kenyon Review, The Nation, New Republic, Virginia Quarterly Review, New England Review, Best American Poetry, and many other places. In 2017, she was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship and a Sustainable Arts Foundation Fellowship. Her picture book, Is Mommy?, illustrated by Marla Frazee, was published by Simon & Schuster and was named a New York Times Notable Book. She lives in Los Angeles and is Teaching Faculty at Antioch University’s MFA Program.

Garrett Hongo

Garrett Hongo was born in Volcano, Hawai`i and grew up on the North Shore of O`ahu and in Los Angeles. He was educated at Pomona College, the University of Michigan, and UC Irvine, where he received an MFA. His work includes three books of poetry, three anthologies, Volcano: A Memoir of Hawai`I and The Mirror Diary: Selected Essays, published just this summer. Poems and essays of his have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Parnassus, Kenyon Review, Georgia Review, APR, Honolulu Weekly, LA Weekly, and the LA Times. Among his honors are the Guggenheim Fellowship, two NEA grants, and the Lamont Poetry Prize from the Academy of American Poets. He teaches at the University of Oregon, where he is Distinguished Professor of Arts and Sciences.

For more information on the poets, go to www.katebuckley.com, and www.victoriachangpoet.com.