Start your year off right with the Fresh Start Workshop

On Wed, Jan 18, the Fresh Start Workshop will be presented by Dr. Gary Arthur of Health and Balance. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at 330 Park Ave, Suite #9.

In this workshop, participants will have the opportunity to utilize the knowledge and advice of trained doctors to create an attainable and effective action plan to achieve their health goals this year. It is also designed to create a solution to overcome any pain or health challenges that attendees may feel.

Dinner will be provided and attendance is free. For more information or to RSVP, call 949-497-2553 or visit www.HealthinBalance.com/events.