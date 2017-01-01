Print | Email

Start your year off right with the Fresh Start Workshop

On Wed, Jan 18, the Fresh Start Workshop will be presented by Dr. Gary Arthur of Health and Balance. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at 330 Park Ave, Suite #9. 

In this workshop, participants will have the opportunity to utilize the knowledge and advice of trained doctors to create an attainable and effective action plan to achieve their health goals this year. It is also designed to create a solution to overcome any pain or health challenges that attendees may feel. 

Dinner will be provided and attendance is free. For more information or to RSVP, call 949-497-2553 or visit www.HealthinBalance.com/events.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie, Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.