Print | Email

City News

City is now accepting applications for the Community Assistance Grant Program for 2018-19

The City of Laguna Beach is now accepting applications for the Community Assistance Grant Program for fiscal year 2018-2019. The Program’s objective is to assist local non-profit organizations in funding new projects and/or expanding services within the community. 

Consideration is given to local non-profit organizations with functioning programs, projects, and services which provide the greatest benefit in meeting the needs of residents, and new or expanded services not currently being provided locally.

This year, grant applications will be submitted electronically. More information can be obtained on the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/CAG.

Grant applications will be accepted until 5:30 p.m. on Thurs, March 29. 

For further information, call (949) 497-0779.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

…and applications for Committee, Commissions, Boards and Task Forces will be accepted until Jan 22

The City Council is accepting applications for the following Committees, Commissions, Boards and Task Force: Recreation Committee; Design Review Board; Parking, Traffic and Circulation Committee; Heritage Committee; Environmental Sustainability Committee; View Restoration Committee; and Affordable Housing Task Force. 

Applications are due to the City Clerk by Mon, Jan 22 by 5:30 p.m. 

Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tues, Feb 6, at 6 p.m. 

Applications will not be accepted after the Jan 22 deadline. 

Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on one of these committees should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or on-line from the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net. (Click on ‘Government’; ‘City Council’; then ‘Boards, Commissions and Committees’) 

Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at (949) 497-0705.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie, Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.