City News

City is now accepting applications for the Community Assistance Grant Program for 2018-19

The City of Laguna Beach is now accepting applications for the Community Assistance Grant Program for fiscal year 2018-2019. The Program’s objective is to assist local non-profit organizations in funding new projects and/or expanding services within the community.

Consideration is given to local non-profit organizations with functioning programs, projects, and services which provide the greatest benefit in meeting the needs of residents, and new or expanded services not currently being provided locally.

This year, grant applications will be submitted electronically. More information can be obtained on the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/CAG.

Grant applications will be accepted until 5:30 p.m. on Thurs, March 29.

For further information, call (949) 497-0779.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

…and applications for Committee, Commissions, Boards and Task Forces will be accepted until Jan 22

The City Council is accepting applications for the following Committees, Commissions, Boards and Task Force: Recreation Committee; Design Review Board; Parking, Traffic and Circulation Committee; Heritage Committee; Environmental Sustainability Committee; View Restoration Committee; and Affordable Housing Task Force.

Applications are due to the City Clerk by Mon, Jan 22 by 5:30 p.m.

Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tues, Feb 6, at 6 p.m.

Applications will not be accepted after the Jan 22 deadline.

Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on one of these committees should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or on-line from the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net. (Click on ‘Government’; ‘City Council’; then ‘Boards, Commissions and Committees’)

Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at (949) 497-0705.