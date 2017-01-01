Love ocean creatures? Happy the sea stars are back? Experience the fun of being a tidepool docent

The Laguna Ocean Foundation is currently looking for volunteer Tidepool Docents to educate the public about the unique ecology in Laguna’s protected tidepools – docents learn fascinating details about sea creatures and the conversations with other ocean-lovers are very rewarding, we hear.

A chance to educate, inspire and have fun

Docents are required to volunteer only once a month (though preferably more often), so it’s an easy and fun way to help keep our oceans healthy and thriving and inspire visitors young and old about sea life.

The next class training will be held on Tues, Jan 23, 5 - 7 p.m. at the Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive.

Docents are required to be at least 18 years of age and volunteer at the tidepools at least once monthly at Crescent Bay, Shaws Cove, Woods Cove or Goff Cove, all within the Laguna Beach Marine Protected Area.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Miles (15) and Carter Wentworth (12), brothers from Corona, spent nearly an hour at the tidepools, fascinated to find so much marine life. Miles has aspirations of becoming a marine biologist

Explore the opportunity to become a Tidepool Docent and experience the excitement of sharing the marine life in the tidepools with local residents and visitors.

To sign up for the program or for further information, contact Letty Skeen, Tidewater Docent Coordinator at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 949-400-6032.

Laguna Ocean Foundation is dedicated to sustainable ocean ecosystems protecting and preserving the intertidal zone, watersheds and ocean waters of Laguna Beach. Our purpose is to engage with the public about the importance of protecting these resources through outreach and education.

For more information regarding the Foundation, check out our website at www.LagunaOceanFoundation.com.