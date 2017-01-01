Police Files

Active shooter exercise proves frighteningly realistic – and effective – involving more than 100 first responders

This was the scenario developed for the active shooter exercise which took place on Wednesday this week at LCAD: a (fictional) 40-year-old disgruntled male with a fixation on LCAD had been seen on campus a few days prior. He’d posted threats on social media. Now he was endangering the life and safety of students, staff and faculty at the college.

Photo courtesy LBPD

First responders with guns drawn

How would the police and fire department defuse this active shooter threat? And what aspects of their response might need more practice or adjusting?

These were the reasons for setting up this exercise, expertly put together by Sgt Eric Lee and Jordan Villwock, Emergency Operations Coordinator, who worked hard to gain funding through a grant of 100K from the Urban Area Working Group.

Makeshift blood, gunfire from blank rounds, sirens and fallen victims (actors) made for a realistic and frightening scene, but first responders kept their cool during three tense morning exercises and three afternoon exercises.

Photo courtesy LBPD

A bloodied victim is attended to during the exercise

“This [comprehensive] operation was coordinated by the Police Chief over the course of a year,” said LBPD spokesperson Sgt Jim Cota. “It was motivated by the Columbine event. Each team was evaluated by evaluators and debriefings were held immediately afterwards.”

Representatives of the Laguna Beach Unified School District as well as police agencies from Irvine, UCI, Newport Beach and Costa Mesa, as well as 40 members of the LBPD were present.

Photo courtesy LBPD

Policing could be said to be an art form also

City manager John Pietig, the mayor of Laguna Beach and the president of LCAD, Jonathan Burke, either observed or took part – Jonathan Burke playing the role of victim, at his request.

The successful exercise proved another feather in the cap for the LBPD under the leadership of Chief Laura Farinella, who gained tremendous praise in 2017 also for her handling of the America First protest march. She is understandably extremely proud of her officers.

Photo courtesy LBPD

The successful exercise was another feather in the cap for the LBPD

For further information, contact Public Information Officer Sgt. Jim Cota at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-464-6671.

DUI checks planned for today, Jan 12 & Jan 18

Officers from the Laguna Beach Police Department’s DUI Enforcement Team will be deploying this weekend to stop and arrest alcohol and drug-impaired drivers in the Department’s ongoing traffic safety campaign. DUI Saturation Patrols will deploy Friday, Jan 12 & Thurs, Jan 18, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests.

In California, this deadly crime led to 1,155 deaths and nearly 24,000 injuries in 2014 because someone failed to designate a sober driver. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.

Studies of California drivers have shown that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4 percent, slightly more than alcohol.

Hand over your keys if you’ve had too much to drink

Everyone should be mindful that if you’re taking medication – whether prescription or over-the-counter – drinking even small amounts of alcohol can greatly intensify the impairment affects.

Law Enforcement emphasizes the preventable nature of drunk driving, reminding everyone that all it takes is a little planning ahead. Designate a sober driver or call a cab. But whatever you do, don’t drink and drive. The cost of a ride home is cheap! Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000 not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out.

Funding for this DUI operation is provided to the Laguna Beach Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to ‘Report Drunk Driving – Call 9-1-1.

For further information, contact Lieutenant Tim Kleiser at (949) 464-6655 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .