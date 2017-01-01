LOCA Art Club season kicks off Jan 18, features artists, a public art tour, and stage set design

LOCA Arts Education invites artists and creative people to its Art Club events, offered monthly in Laguna Beach. The fun, educational, and interactive gatherings take place on third Thursdays of each month.

“Everyone can participate,” said founder Betty Haight, “it’s for artists and non-artists alike”.

Submitted photo

Jonathan Burke, LCAD president

The 2018 season opens with Jonathan Burke on Thurs Jan 18, 4 – 6 p.m. at LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave. Burke, president of Laguna College of Art and Design, will share fascinating insights on composition, structure, and presentation in art.

Painters Betty Haight, Kathy Jones, and Stephanie Cunningham are featured on Feb 15. They will discuss the benefits of working collaboratively, and how great works evolve as a result of working together.

On March 15, Jeff Rovner, a magician, lawyer, and software designer, will reveal how those pursuits affect his photography, and the path that led him to exhibit his Cirque portraits at Festival of Arts.

Donna Ballard, City Arts Commissioner and LOCA Board Member, will lead a narrated walking tour of public art at Heisler Park on April 19.

“There’s a great story behind each of these beautiful installations, statuary, and artist-designed benches,” she said. “It will be a fun, relaxing tour at this beautiful ocean-front park.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy LOCA Arts Education

Set designs for Clybourne Park by Laguna Playhouse will be presented May 17

The season finale is on May 17 at LCAD Gallery. Artists from Laguna Playhouse will discuss the visual aspects of theatrical stage design, and how sets and props are created. Attendees will enjoy a preview of designs for the Chicago row-house themed Clybourne Park, showing at the Playhouse in June.

LOCA members are admitted free to all regular art club events. Guests and visitor admission is $20 per event.

The April walking tour is free. Advance registration is requested.

Call (949) 363-4700, visit the calendar page at LOCAarts.org. or learn about membership at www.locaarts.org/membership.