Yoga on the Farm workshop focuses on fitness and fun at Bluebird Canyon Farm on Sat, Jan 13

On Sat, Jan 13, Bluebird Canyon Farm presents a morning of meditation and beauty during Power Vinyasa Yoga on the Farm, hosted by Beth McCall. This workshop will include a full 60-minutes of yoga, a brief tour of the farm, and a healthy juice or tea made from organic produce grown on the farm. The workshop check in time is 9 a.m.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Beth McCall, Yoga instructor

Power Vinyasa Flow Yoga is a powerful, energetic form of yoga where students fluidly move from one pose to the next while connecting their breathing to their movements.

The cost for the workshop is $25. Parking is limited, participants are asked to use public transportation or park on Rancho Laguna Rd.

Bluebird Canyon Farms is located at 1085 Blue Bird Canyon Dr., 949-715-0325.

For more information, go to www.bluebirdcanyonfarms.com.