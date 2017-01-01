Reception showcases talented Boys & Girls Club photographers and artists

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach invited the community to see this year’s talented young photographers and fine artists representing various mediums when the Canyon branch held a reception celebrating the opening of the 2018 National ImageMakers Photography & Fine Arts exhibit on Dec 14.

The exhibit was part of the Boys & Girls Club of America’s national arts contest that enables members to develop their creativity and cultural awareness through visual arts and design, giving them the opportunity to be recognized as artists on a broader level. Dozens of photos plus art pieces representing colored pencil drawing, pastel, watercolor, oil & acrylic, sculpture and collage went on display that were later judged by Laguna Beach artisans, Mary Church, Pat Sparkhul and Tom Lamb.

Submitted photo

Boys & Girls’ Talent on show

“This exhibit is one of many opportunities we have throughout the year for young minds to explore their creative side and develop their artistic and technical skills by taking photos and much more. It is thrilling to see members get a chance to make art from the world around them and learn to look closely at what they see with an imaginative eye,” said Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Art Director, Caitlin Reller.

Throughout last year, members have been participating in Photography Club and producing art under the direction of Ms Reller in the facility’s 1,200 square foot art room, with the exhibit showcasing some of their most inspired work. The first place pieces will go on to be judged at the Regional exhibit, and then on to National, where the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has won many times in the past.

Winners will be featured on the virtual gallery at Boys & Girls Club of America’s website and Headquarters Gallery in Atlanta and compete against over 4,000 other Boys and Girls Clubs across America. Be sure to make time to see the exceptional work of these young and talented club members through the end of this month.

For more information on the 2018 National ImageMakers Photography and Fine Arts exhibit, contact Art Director Caitlin Reller at (949) 494-2535 ext. 7854, or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .