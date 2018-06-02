Kathryn Kramer leads Spring Film Genres Class at Susi Q Senior Center beginning on Jan 16

Irvine Valley College’s 2017 Emeritus Teacher of the Year, Kathryn Kramer, will lead a film screening and discussion group beginning Tues, Jan 16, at 12:30 p.m. at Susi Q with a sweet Indian comedy. This class is open ended/open exit, meaning that one doesn’t have to attend each meeting, but early enrollment is highly recommended. Such IVC offerings are again being offered totally free to registered students.

Reese Witherspoon in Wild screens on Jan 23

Full schedule of movies: (Selections may change without prior notice.)

1/16/18: The Lunchbox 2013 India 104 min. A mistake blossoms into opportunity. 1/23/18 Wild 2014 USA 115 min. Reese Witherspoon. Based on Cheryl Strayed’s memoir. 1/30/18 Songcatcher 2000 USA 109 min. A musicologist seeks the old ballads. Stars Janet McTeer. Wr/dir Maggie Greenwald won three awards. 2/6/18 Foreign Letters 2012 USA 99 min. An immigrant coming-of-age story based on the director’s personal experience. 2/13/18 Elle 2016 France 130 min. Dutch director Paul Verhoeven adapted this revenge tale which earned 61 awards and an Oscar nom for lead actress Isabelle Huppert (who won the Cesar, Golden Globe, Independent Spirit, and many more). 2/20/18 The Founder 2016 USA 1125 min. Michael Keaton stars as Ray Kroc, a persistent and ambitious salesman who founded an empire. Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch co-star.

Atomic Blonde starring Charlize Theron screens on March 6

2/27/18 Monster 2003 USA 109 min. Charlize Theron won the Oscar for transforming herself into “freeway killer” Aileen Wuornos; with Christina Ricci. Directed by Patty Jenkins. 3/6/18 Atomic Blonde 2017 USA 115 min. Watch for the stunts, not the story. The ice queen archetype comes alive as Charlize Theron’s MI6 Agent Lorraine Broughton “is equal parts spy-craft, sensuality and savagery” (Focus Features). 3/13/18 The Hundred-Foot Journey 2014 USA 122 min. Restaurant owners clash. Helen Mirren stars and Lasse Hallstrom directs.

To enroll in the Emeritus program, call (949) 451-5555 or follow these instructions to register online at mysite.socccd.edu then log in using your username (or Student Number) and password (or Student PIN). It takes only a day to receive a PIN if you fill out a new application. 1. Click on My Classes 2. Click on Register for Classes 3. Select Term (Fall, Spring, Summer) 4. Enter Section ID/Ticket # 5. Click on Add Class.

Susi Q Community Center is located at 380 Third St, LB, 949-464-6645.