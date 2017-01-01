Josh Tanaka (15) named Individual Photo Camera winner in the 2017 Wyland National Art Challenge

Laguna Beach’s Josh Tanaka (15) was chosen as the Individual Photo Camera Winner in the 2017 Wyland National Art Challenge. The Wyland Foundation and its partners provided 100 schools with paint supplies, educational materials and 50 square foot canvases to look at the economic, cultural, and aesthetic value of the world’s resources.

More than 3,600 students who participated were encouraged to work together while studying the coast and climate issues.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Josh Tanaka

Winning photo by Josh Tanaka

Stu News is particularly proud of Josh, who is one of several young photographers making up the group Frothy Films, and whose photos we featured weekly in the summer. We knew he and his friends’ talents were important to showcase.

“Frothy Films is a group made up of friends who love to have fun and take photographs and edits. We are an extreme team that does crazy stuff,” Michael Tanaka, Josh’s older brother, tolds Stu News. “We all have been friends with each other for a long time and one day decided why not start a team of ocean lovers?

“We chose the name Frothy because of the meaning. Frothy is light and entertaining, always making it fun. Since summer just started we will meet up daily to get surf and sunset shots and most importantly have fun!”

In a congratulatory message from Wyland to all the winners, he says, “Aloha to all the amazing artists for this year’s 2017 National Wyland Art Challenge. I just reviewed all of the submissions at my studio here in Hawaii, you artists keep getting better each and every year. I’m very proud of your art and conservation message. We have announced and shared the national winners and finalists on our website.

“Congratulations to all the artists around America who are making a difference.”

It is the hope of The Wyland Foundation that recognizing conservation through art will lead students to a greater understanding of their role as future caretakers of our water and other natural resources.

For further information on the challenge, go to www.wylandfoundation.org.