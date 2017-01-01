Suzie’s ARTiculation

Hundreds of Pageant hopefuls look to

find their day in the sun – or actually “Under the Sun”

By SUZIE HARRISON

Over the weekend, hundreds of people went to the Pageant of the Masters casting call, hoping to get a part in this summer’s show, “Under the Sun.” People of all ages, shapes, and sizes showed up to be one of the 500 volunteers needed each summer. The only requirement is the ability to stand still for 90 seconds.

Cast hopefuls went to the different stations to get their pictures and measurements taken, to see if they would measure up, not in the metaphorical sense, but in the actual sense of being the right measurements to be placed in one of the Pageant’s world-famous “living pictures,” a one-of-a-kind production where art comes to life.

Ava Abeyta, 13, was being measured by third year volunteer Reesha Meacham when I spoke with her about her Pageant aspirations. Abeyta had a perpetual smile on her face, excited about being in the Pageant and going through casting call.

Abeyta has been “in a horse race” and also “with a queen”

“I have been doing this for eight years but I have only been cast in four,” said Abeyta. “There was one that I was in a couple of years ago and I was like in a horse race or something like that. I was also in a piece with a queen and two apprentices and that was cool. And I was a little girl in a family scene when I was five or six years old. So it has been really cool.”

When I asked why she wanted to be part of the Pageant she lit up even more.

“It brings history. It fills me with joy when I see it. When I see all the paintings come alive in a couple hours it’s really cool,” Abeyta said. “I get to spend time with my family too.”

Photo by Suzie Harrison

Ava Abeyta, 13, hopes to be in this year’s Pageant

She said she knows a lot of people who come back every year to be part of the renowned show, now in its 85th year.

As for the process during casting she explained, “They do all your measurements. They take your photo. And they know your age, so then when you get to the painting that they select you in, they know right off the bat exactly where you’re going to be, and what you’re going to do.”

Bryan Chapman was busy measuring Pageant hopefuls along with his wife Reesha, who just finished with Ava.

Now in his third year in the Pageant, Chapman decided that he wanted to be a part of it when his wife saw the Pageant a few years back and was inspired to volunteer, wanting to be a part of the magic she saw on stage.

“We decided that we would just come and try out at the same time, and I ended up getting in a piece my first year, and she was put in wardrobe and we’ve been doing it ever since,” Chapman said.

He was Captain Clark in the Lewis and Clark piece his first year and he also played Bartholomew in Leonardo Da Vinci’s Last Supper, the iconic closing piece in the Pageant.

Being promoted to Jesus “felt pretty crazy”

“And last year, I was promoted to Jesus in the Last Supper,” said Chapman.

He said it felt pretty crazy to become the new Jesus. “I got to know the guy who retired, who played Jesus the year before, my first year,” Chapman said. “It was interesting seeing the dynamic, how everyone reacted to him and just how everything worked. And then to be put in that position it felt there were big shoes to fill.”

Walking around the casting areas it’s fun to see families together, friends and neighbors, just all the camaraderie.

Holly Hooper, 8, was there with her neighbors Ferne Ames, 12, and Ames’ mother, Sylvia Ames.

Photo by Suzie Harrison

Sylvia Ames, neighbor Holly Hooper, and her daughter Ferne Ames enjoying the casting process

Hooper was new to the pageant scene. It was her first time tying out and she seemed pretty happy. I asked her if the experience has been kind of fun and exciting.

She gave me a definitive, “Yes.” She hasn’t seen the Pageant either but her sister and neighbor Ferne Ames have been in the Pageant.

“I have been in the Pageant once,” said Ferne, “When I was four years old. I don’t know what it was called.”

Her mother, Sylvia Ames, said her daughter was in it in 2010.

“I haven’t tried to be in the Pageant because we moved away. And we’ve just moved back to Laguna,” Ferne and Sylvia explained together.

Excitement and fun are main reasons to participate

“It feels exciting. A lot of my friends do it and it’s just fun, getting to be in it,” Ferne said.

Her mom said, “I’ve only been a substitute in the Pageant, but my two older kids have been in it for many years. So we’re excited to be back.”

I asked why she wanted to get her family involved in the Pageant.

“Just to give back to the community. It’s fun to live in Laguna and participate in this wonderful event that’s so unique,” Sylvia said. “My older kids love looking back and saying they were a part of it.”

Dr. Tom Lochner was vying for his 14th year in the Pageant.

Photo by Suzie Harrison

Volunteers John Brant, Fran Brant and Julie Kirchen measure Dr. Tom Lochner

“I like being in it because of the people. There are so many nice people involved. There’s a really nice sense of community,” Lochner said. “I am not a churchgoer, that’s not for me, so this is another way to get that sense of community. You make friends and you see them year after year.”

Fran Brant, a 17-year volunteer in makeup, chimed in, “Everybody is here because they want to be. It’s a volunteer thing. So if you’re going to be miserable you don’t come here. Everyone is happy. It’s like a reunion every year, and every year we meet new people to add to our list of good friends. It’s wonderful. It really is.”

“It’s like summer camp for adults. You don’t see people all year long, but you come back in the summer and see them again,” said her husband John Brant, 14-year volunteer.

Photo by Suzie Harrison

Rachael Dyrnaes being measured by volunteer Deanne Zinn at her first casting

In the headdress area, I found Rachael Dyrnaes, 12, and her father supporting her as she got measured.

“I haven’t been in the Pageant before, but the [casting] process is quick and cool,” Dyrnaes said. “I wanted to come, and I wanted to try it because a lot of people have seen it, and I wanted to see how it is and what it’s like being on stage.”

Until next time…so much Pageant hope and excitement, so little time!