Ace photographer Mary Hurlbut will offer a class on The Art of Photography at Bluebird Canyon Farms

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Beware of palm trees! That’s just one of many terrific tips that I, and our Stu News team, learned last Friday at one of Mary Hurlbut’s classes on the Art of Photography.

Why were we there? Because those of us who write for Stu News are often pressed into service as photographers – Mary and Scott (Brashier), who both contribute amazing images to our newspaper, simply can’t be everywhere. And we do try to cover as many community events as we possibly can.

Photo by Steve Henry

Mary Hurlbut, ace photographer

Some writers are good photographers also, but some of us are decidedly not. So it was that the team gathered at Mary’s house to learn some basics, using our iPhones as our primary tools.

We learned the supreme importance of The Rule of Thirds in composition (fascinating!); why we should avoid taking photographs in the noonday sun (and it’s got nothing to do with mad dogs and Englishmen); and how to use a white truck to help brighten up our subjects (without, by the way, using the headlights).

These are tips that few would-be photographers will learn in their lifetimes…

Unless they are fortunate enough to take Mary’s class. Which I strongly recommend.

Mary is engaging, empathetic and experienced. Not only does she teach the basics (I found out where the flash icon is on my iPhone!), but, as a Fine Arts graduate, she shares wonderful advice on creative composition.

And, given the location of Mary’s next class, students will get a twofer – the opportunity to explore Bluebird Canyon Farms, a uniquely Laguna place, while learning the tricks to becoming an excellent photographer.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Palm tree’s trunk makes an unwelcome appearance

The workshop is a walking tour with hands-on instruction, meaning that participants will learn by doing. Students are asked to bring digital cameras and sling bag or backpack to carry water for drinking, a notepad and pen, and camera manual, if available. Casual clothes and walking shoes are recommended.

I guarantee you’ll have a great time and learn a lot of information, some of it quite counterintuitive.

Oh, why beware of palm trees?

Because their long, slim trunks have a bad habit of getting into scenic photos, providing unwanted lines or angles in the midst of an otherwise balanced picture (see photo above) – and once in a while, they sprout from people’s heads…

Mary’s next class takes place on Jan 27 from 2 – 4 p.m. at Bluebird Canyon Farms, 1085 Bluebird Canyon Drive. www.bluebirdcanyonfarms.com. Cost is $35 and there is a limit of 12 students per class. Thirty percent of the proceeds go to the Growing Skills program.

Mary Hurlbut’s website is www.maryhurlbutphoto.com.