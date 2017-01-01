Be in on the Bash, LAM’s Centennial Bash – Help with the artist installation & you’ll be a special guest

Want to be more involved in the arts? Ever think about helping create a large-scale art installation? Well, now’s your chance.

Laguna Art Museum is kicking off the year with the Centennial Bash and has commissioned internationally-acclaimed artist Megan Geckler to install a site-specific piece that will transform the museum’s lobby into a colorful wonderland.

To help prepare Megan’s piece, the Museum is sharing a unique opportunity: they are looking for volunteers to join and assist Megan in creating her site-specific work. It’s an exclusive chance to work alongside a renowned artist in the production of what is bound to be a spectacular piece.

While LAM believes the prospect will be particularly enticing to art students, there is no former experience required- anyone and everyone is welcome to join.

Volunteers will be needed for two shifts from Tues, Jan 16, through Thurs, January 25 – shift one from 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and shift two from 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Megan Geckler creates large-scale, site-specific installations using construction flagging tape, mathematical calculations, and color theory. Her installation at Laguna Art Museum will activate the museum’s lobby and provide a spectacular entrance for the Centennial Bash.

Volunteers will be invited to attend the Centennial Bash on Jan 27 at 8 p.m. as special guests of the museum. The Centennial Bash will be the ultimate art-lover’s late-night party with live music by Matt Costa and DJ Nina Tarr, as well as a craft beer tasting by Laguna Beach Beer Company, specialty cocktails, and delicious bites by Las Brisas, and installations by Elizabeth Turk, FriendsWithYou, and of course Megan Geckler.

LAM is located at 307 Cliff Drive.

Learn more about the Centennial Bash at www.lagunaartmuseum.org/centennial-bash/ Contact Kristen Anthony to sign up for volunteer shifts at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .